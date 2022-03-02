The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives $21.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

GT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nomura upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

NASDAQ GT opened at $14.52 on Friday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.