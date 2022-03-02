Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Up 388.9% in February

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 388.9% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
REEMF stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. Rare Element Resources has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $110.63 million, a PE ratio of -26.50 and a beta of -0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.
Rare Element Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rare Element Resources (REEMF)
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.