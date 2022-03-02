Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Up 388.9% in February

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 388.9% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

REEMF stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. Rare Element Resources has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $110.63 million, a PE ratio of -26.50 and a beta of -0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.

Get Rare Element Resources alerts:

Rare Element Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.