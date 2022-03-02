Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orbia Advance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

OTCMKTS MXCHY opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Orbia Advance has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.