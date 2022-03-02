Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $5.09 EPS

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($6.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 5.62%.

Shares of HY opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $98.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average of $46.31.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,934,000 after acquiring an additional 19,692 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 27,278 shares in the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.