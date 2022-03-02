SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.39 and a beta of 1.85. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $63.36.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $1,161,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $353,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,788 shares of company stock worth $4,353,904. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,920,000 after acquiring an additional 151,804 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 742.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 129,065 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,550,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 55,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,030,000 after buying an additional 41,144 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAIL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

