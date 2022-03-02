SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.39 and a beta of 1.85. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $63.36.
In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $1,161,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $353,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,788 shares of company stock worth $4,353,904. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAIL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.
SailPoint Technologies Company Profile
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.
