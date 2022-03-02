Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 40 Per Share

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.54) per share on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $20.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of VTY opened at GBX 1,006.43 ($13.50) on Wednesday. Vistry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 865 ($11.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,351 ($18.13). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,086.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,144.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The stock has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 10.01.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,470 ($19.72) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.93) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($19.05) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($19.05) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistry Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,397.44 ($18.75).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

