Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 40 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.54) per share on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $20.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of VTY opened at GBX 1,006.43 ($13.50) on Wednesday. Vistry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 865 ($11.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,351 ($18.13). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,086.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,144.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The stock has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 10.01.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,470 ($19.72) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.93) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($19.05) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($19.05) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistry Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,397.44 ($18.75).

About Vistry Group (Get Rating)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Vistry Group (LON:VTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.