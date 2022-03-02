iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of HYXF opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average is $51.43. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99.

