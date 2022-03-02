Craig Hallum Lowers Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Price Target to $41.00

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $47.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jamf in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jamf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Get Jamf alerts:

BATS JAMF opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.60.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $5,471,128.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 18,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $685,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 346,734 shares of company stock worth $12,567,376.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Jamf during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 106.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 326,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000.

About Jamf (Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.