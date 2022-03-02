Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,539,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 893,538 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.06% of Kimco Realty worth $135,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 111,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 178,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KIM opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

