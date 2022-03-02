Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,216,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,750 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.11% of Iron Mountain worth $139,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $114,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,716 shares of company stock worth $7,526,288. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.83. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.19 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 159.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

