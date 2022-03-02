iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iCAD had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48. iCAD has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $21.44.

Get iCAD alerts:

In other iCAD news, CEO Michael S. Klein bought 13,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Ross Carter bought 7,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $159,761 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICAD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iCAD by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 113,600 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iCAD by 859.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 117,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 104,915 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 54,554 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in iCAD during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iCAD in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. 50.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICAD. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on iCAD from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

iCAD Company Profile (Get Rating)

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.