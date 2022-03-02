New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 79.48% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53. New Mountain Finance has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Several research firms recently commented on NMFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 638,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 51,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $904,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

