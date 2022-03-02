Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $93.93 on Wednesday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -669.75%.

CSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Investors Real Estate Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

