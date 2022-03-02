Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives $274.67 Average PT from Analysts

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $274.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $231.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $143.88 and a twelve month high of $250.23.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.25. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,714,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after purchasing an additional 40,139 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

