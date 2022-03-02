Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives $107.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.17.

NVRO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 2,400 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 105,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 14.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 434,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,551,000 after acquiring an additional 54,302 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Nevro by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,606,000 after buying an additional 11,199 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 35.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Nevro by 28.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,328,000 after buying an additional 302,849 shares during the period.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.27. Nevro has a 52 week low of $60.59 and a 52 week high of $182.45.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.70 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

