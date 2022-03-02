Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,784 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,784 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.96% of FactSet Research Systems worth $142,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $411.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $431.56 and a 200 day moving average of $424.08. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.92 and a twelve month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $351.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

