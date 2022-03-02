Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,429 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,287,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $153,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $1,935,148.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total transaction of $3,007,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,970 shares of company stock worth $19,377,624 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABC. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

ABC opened at $141.97 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $101.84 and a 52 week high of $144.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

