Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,117,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,789,000 after buying an additional 101,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,178,000 after acquiring an additional 197,796 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,727,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after acquiring an additional 118,871 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,486,000 after acquiring an additional 56,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 771,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.