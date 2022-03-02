Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,784 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,784 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.96% of FactSet Research Systems worth $142,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 22,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 48.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2,746.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 29,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.7% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $351.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

FDS stock opened at $411.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $431.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.08. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.92 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

