Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $161.13 Million Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,464,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,166 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $161,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 26.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,636,000 after purchasing an additional 237,115 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 9.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 12.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 823,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the period. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.69 and a beta of 1.48. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $88.76 and a 1-year high of $127.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oddo Bhf lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryanair to €21.00 ($23.60) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Ryanair from €20.50 ($23.03) to €20.00 ($22.47) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.05.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

