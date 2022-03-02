Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 100.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.37. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $44.26.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

