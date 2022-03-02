Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Holdings Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 427,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,672 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $154,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULTA. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.7% during the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $369.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $297.29 and a one year high of $422.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.38.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.61.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

