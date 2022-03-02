Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,111,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $148,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the third quarter worth $60,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the third quarter worth $474,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 10.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 15.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,292,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,755,000 after acquiring an additional 313,656 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRE opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.93.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

