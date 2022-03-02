Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 171.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $194.91 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $183.77 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.53 and its 200-day moving average is $212.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.48.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

