Wealthsource Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,586,000 after acquiring an additional 116,738 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 374,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 60,469 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 512,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,721,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000.

VNLA stock opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $50.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44.

