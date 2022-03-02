Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 959 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $518,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $23,514,000. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.44. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $119.50.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.