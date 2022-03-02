National Pension Service Grows Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,024,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,705 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Boston Scientific worth $87,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 136.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

NYSE:BSX opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.04. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.13 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 62.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,273,530.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,757 shares of company stock worth $6,104,891. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

