National Pension Service Sells 34,865 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,865 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $89,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 675.1% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 24,087 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 522,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 19,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 43.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 254,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,212,000 after acquiring an additional 77,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $127.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.86 and a 200 day moving average of $127.59. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,726 shares of company stock worth $12,174,130 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.70.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

