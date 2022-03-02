National Pension Service Raises Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

National Pension Service grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 857,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $97,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,590,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,473,000 after acquiring an additional 957,333 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,263,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,829,000 after acquiring an additional 829,870 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97,124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 105,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 104,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EW opened at $111.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $775,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $480,486.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,157,763. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

