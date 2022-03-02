Centiva Capital LP Has $231,000 Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Centiva Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,347 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Bruker were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 234.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,703,000 after purchasing an additional 32,262 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 455,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,574,000 after purchasing an additional 178,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,793,000 after purchasing an additional 541,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker stock opened at $69.66 on Wednesday. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $56.93 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRKR. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Bruker Profile (Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.