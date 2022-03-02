ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 10,387 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its stake in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 548,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,387 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Datto were worth $13,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Datto by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,104,000 after purchasing an additional 300,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Datto by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 35,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Datto by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 151,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Datto by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 87,523 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Datto by 667.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 262,501 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Datto stock opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

MSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on shares of Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

In other Datto news, CAO William Severance sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $263,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 1,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,639 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

