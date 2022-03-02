Centiva Capital LP Has $236,000 Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 62.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 148.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 20.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,177 shares of company stock valued at $12,187,398. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average of $63.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.87 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Kellogg Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Recommended Stories

