30,000 Shares in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the third quarter worth $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the third quarter worth $372,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HERA stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

