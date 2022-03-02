Centiva Capital LP Buys New Shares in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPRE. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Green Plains by 10.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 749,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 60.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,994,000 after buying an additional 1,161,813 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 44.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 37,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after buying an additional 85,168 shares in the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPRE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.65. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.