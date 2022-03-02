Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 6,660 HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 105,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 690.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 206.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCI. TheStreet lowered shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSE:HCI opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.26 and a 12-month high of $139.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.84 million, a PE ratio of 97.69 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

In related news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $54,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

