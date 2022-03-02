ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $15.55 Million Stock Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 486,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,675 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $15,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

ALGM stock opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $1,671,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,388,050 over the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

