Utah Retirement Systems Sells 3,100 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,514,000 after acquiring an additional 612,104 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Exelixis by 42.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,071,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,007,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,712,000 after acquiring an additional 33,985 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 17.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,432,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,556,000 after acquiring an additional 508,967 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Exelixis by 31.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,184,000 after acquiring an additional 671,706 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $828,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,653,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,015 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,113 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXEL. Piper Sandler began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

