Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 837,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,542 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $29,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 50.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Mosaic by 35.6% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $54.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

