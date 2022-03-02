15,872 Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,872 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after buying an additional 147,996 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,487,000 after buying an additional 389,673 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 127,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 279.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $141.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $86.01.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.6958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.
Several research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.14.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile (Get Rating)
The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.
