Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRCL. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,149,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Stericycle by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,504,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,225,000 after purchasing an additional 567,582 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Stericycle by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,622,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,354,000 after purchasing an additional 395,632 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Stericycle by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,135,000 after purchasing an additional 268,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Stericycle by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,775,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,787,000 after purchasing an additional 249,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle stock opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

