Stifel Nicolaus Raises Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target to $55.00

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Cactus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Cactus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.67.

Get Cactus alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.97 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Cactus has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $52.63.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,324,000 after acquiring an additional 496,539 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cactus by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cactus (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.