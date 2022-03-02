Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ: LOPE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/22/2022 – Grand Canyon Education was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

2/18/2022 – Grand Canyon Education had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $92.00.

2/17/2022 – Grand Canyon Education had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $100.00 to $90.00.

2/17/2022 – Grand Canyon Education had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $95.00.

1/28/2022 – Grand Canyon Education was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $88.19 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.23.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

