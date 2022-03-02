ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $18.01 Million Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 582,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 76,027 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $18,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 9.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 160.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,913,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 151.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 30,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.53. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CTS had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.40%.

CTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. cut their price objective on shares of CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

