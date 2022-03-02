First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,190,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,010 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $22,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.19.

Shares of FA stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.30. First Advantage Co. has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

First Advantage Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

