Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. 14,117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 64,178 shares.The stock last traded at $28.96 and had previously closed at $28.88.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.17%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STXB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $480.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Beall acquired 25,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 26,100 shares of company stock worth $705,250. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,636,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $9,456,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 1,782.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 336,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 318,386 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 194,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 127,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after buying an additional 106,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, SBA loans, commercial deposit accounts, treasury management services, and retail offerings including consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans, and retail deposit products.

