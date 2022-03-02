Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.09

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.09 and last traded at C$14.03, with a volume of 503414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.65.

FRU has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Friday, January 7th. upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.05.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. The company has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 116.35%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

