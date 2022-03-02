Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 13.73%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.91. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

