Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 377 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $101.44 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.30 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.49. The company has a market capitalization of $157.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.76%.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

