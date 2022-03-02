The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 151.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.79.

Allstate stock opened at $119.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

