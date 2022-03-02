Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after buying an additional 4,796,866 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 447.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,015,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,147,000 after buying an additional 1,647,300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $34,950,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,275,000 after buying an additional 1,025,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 15.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,395,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,191,000 after buying an additional 964,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,164,068.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,000 shares of company stock worth $3,293,597 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 2.03. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $42.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus increased their price target on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

